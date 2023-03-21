Injuries & Moves: Toussaint reassigned

RHP Cody Morris (right teres major soreness)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems over the last few years, has played catch up to 105 feet and already worked with weighted balls. Manager Terry Francona said the hope is to get the right-hander back on the mound within the next week, but he may be slower to return to play than Sam Hentges, according to Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti. Morris got a late start to the 2022 season due to lat issues, limiting him to a bullpen role at the end of the year. (Last updated: March 19)