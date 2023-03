RHP Cody Morris (right teres major soreness)Expected return: TBDMorris has dealt with shoulder/back problems the last few years. He got a late start to the 2022 season due to lat issues, limiting him to just a bullpen role at the end of the year. But Guardians manager Terry Francona doesn’t think this will be a big setback for the righty. As of Feb. 25, Morris was able to throw out to 90 feet. (Last updated: Feb. 25)