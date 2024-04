RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: May 2Morgan was placed on the 15-day IL on April 17 due to right shoulder inflammation. He pitched in nine games, posting a 2.16 ERA over 8 1/3 innings, including two shutout innings in the Guardians’ 10-7, 11-inning victory on April 16. Manager Stephen Vogt said that with the workload Morgan has had, he didn’t feel like himself. (Last updated: April 17)