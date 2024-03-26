Inside ballplayers’ secret Uber identities

David Fry: Me and my buddy one time said we were in town for a volleyball camp. Of course, the Uber driver has a daughter that plays volleyball, so we really had to run with it. We’ve gone Minor League soccer team. Of course, the kid played high school soccer. We went with we were the Green Bay Rough Riders, and then he was like, “What position do you all play?” and then all five of us were like, “Goalie. We all play goalie.” We’ve been caught a lot. Construction worker. That usually gets an “Oh, OK,” and no more conversation. That’s maybe the next go-to.