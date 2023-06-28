Inside Naylor’s 360-degree spinning throw to catch a runner stealing

Stephan threw so far wide of Naylor that he didn’t stand a chance of securing it. It soared into the backstop, leaving Naylor to assume the runner was going to score (Blanco actually stopped for a second and almost didn’t score in time) as he chased after the ball and immediately turned to look for Lopez to try to salvage an out. The runner was safe at first. The run scored. And suddenly, the excitement that had built around Williams’ start was soured on a bad error.