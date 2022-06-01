Intentional walks put J-Ram in ‘rarefied air’ with Tito

As we’ve said, it’s something that’s only happened nine times in the last 40-plus years, but it wouldn’t be that crazy to think that Ram?rez could add a 10th instance at some point again this season. Because Cleveland’s roster is so young, there are going to be inconsistencies and growing pains, as has been discussed countless times this year. But a burden that can come with that is opposing pitchers can avoid pitching to Ram?rez, who has proven over the last seven seasons to be one of the most consistent hitters in the game.