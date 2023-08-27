‘It was a cool moment’: Freeman hits first MLB homer vs. Toronto

It was also Freeman at his best. Not known for being a power hitter, Cleveland’s 2022 No. 5 prospect waited 178 at-bats for his first big league homer. After grounding out against lefty Hyun Jin Ryu in the third, the 24-year-old turned on the first pitch he saw in the fifth — a 66 mph curveball that landed in the Blue Jays’ bullpen.