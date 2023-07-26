‘It was awesome’: Bo knows how to hit (multiple) homers

So far, Naylor has just eight at-bats against southpaws. His other 63 at-bats have come against righties. The 23-year-old catcher hasn’t had enough opportunities against lefties to determine if that would be a daunting task to handle. In the Minors, his splits weren’t overwhelmingly drastic, as he hit .275 with a .918 OPS against righties and .203 with an .823 OPS against lefties. But the Guardians are trying to ease him into this role. Sitting him against most of the southpaws has been the easiest way for them to do that.