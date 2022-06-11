‘It’s brutal’: Sloppy 7th costs Guardians

Now, there had been little reason to doubt that Morgan could handle this jam heading into the game. He’s been lights-out for the Guardians since the beginning of May, having gone 18 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run. But Morgan is still new to this relief role and getting out of this type of a jam was going to be the next big box for him to check off. As close as he came to pulling off a Houdini act, Cleveland’s defense made it difficult for the performance to go smoothly.