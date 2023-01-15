It’s international signing day! Here’s where top prospects are going
44 minutes ago
It’s been called international signing day. Others have referred to it as the international day of joy.
Jan. 15 is officially known as the first day of the international signing period and it means everything to the prospects from across the globe who sign during the 11-month span.
For these prospects, it is their first step in professional baseball. It’s also when their dreams are realized.
The international signing period runs through Dec. 15, 2023. Here is a look at which players from MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 International Prospects list have agreed to terms with clubs, according to sources, and for how much. Unless otherwise noted, clubs have not confirmed the deals.
1. Ethan Salas, C, Venezuela – Padres ($5,600,000) More >>2. Felnin Celesten, SS, Dominican Republic – Mariners ($4,700,000) More >>3. Joendry Vargas, SS, Dominican Republic – Dodgers More >>4. Alfredo Duno, C, Venezuela – Reds5. Luis Morales, RHP, Cuba – Athletics6. Derniche Valdez, SS, Dominican Republic – Cubs ($2,700,000)7. Enmanuel Bonilla, OF, Dominican Republic – Blue Jays ($4,100,000)8. Sebastian Wolcott, SS, Bahamas – Rangers More >> 9. Brandon Mayea, OF, Cuba – Yankees ($4,400,000)10. Jun-Seok Shim, RHP, Republic of Korea – Pirates11. Ariel Castro, OF, Cuba – Twins ($2,500,000)12. Brailer Guerrero, OF, Dominican Republic – Rays ($3,700,000)13. Jesus Caba, SS, Dominican Republic – Phillies ($3,000,000)14. Ludwig Espinoza, SS, Venezuela – Cubs ($1,500,000)15. Rayner Arias, OF, Dominican Republic – Giants ($2,800,000)16. Janero Miller, OF, Bahamas – Marlins17. Camilo Diaz, OF, Dominican Republic – Astros ($2,250,000)18. Gian Zapata, OF, Dominican Republic – D-backs (est. $1,500,000)19. Angel Cepeda, SS, Dominican Republic – Cubs ($1,000,000)20. Luis Almeyda, SS, Dominican Republic – Orioles ($2,300,000)21. Emil Valencia, OF, Dominican Republic – Astros ($1,100,000)22. Yophery Rodriguez, OF, Venezuela – Brewers ($1,500,000)23. Arnaldo Lantigua, OF, Dominican Republic – Dodgers More >>24. Robert Calaz, OF, Dominican Republic – Rockies ($2,500,000)25. Yoeilin Cespedes, SS, Dominican Republic – Red Sox (est. $1,400,000)26. Raymond Mola, OF, Dominican Republic – Pirates27. Daiverson Gutierrez, C, Dominican Republic – Mets28. Welbyn Francisca, SS, Dominican Republic – Guardians29. Anthony Baptist, OF, Dominican Republic – Mets30. Tony Ruiz, OF, Dominican Republic31. Carlos Silva, C, Venezuela – Twins32. Enrique Jimenez, C, Venezuela – Tigers33. Filippo Di Turro, SS, Venezuela – Brewers ($1,300,000)34. Luis Guanipa, OF, Venezuela – Braves35. Kevin Ereu, SS, Venezuela – Brewers ($1,400,000)36. Reiner Lopez, RHP, Venezuela – Cardinals37. Yerlin Luis, OF, Dominican Republic – Guardians38. Hendry Chivilli, SS, Dominican Republic – Twins39. Manuel Cabrera, SS, Dominican Republic – Nationals ($500,000)40. Darling Fernandez, OF, Dominican Republic – Athletics (est. $1,000,000)41. Luis Reyes, RHP, Dominican Republic – White Sox ($700,000)42. Jeter Martinez, RHP, Mexico – Mariners ($600,000) More >>43. Cristopher Larez, SS, Venezuela – Mets ($1,500,000)44. Maikol Orozco, SS, Venezuela – Tigers45. Andy Acevedo, OF, Dominican Republic – Nationals ($1,200,000)46. Edwin Solano, SS, Dominican Republic – Nationals ($1,200,000)47. Jeremy Rodriguez, SS, Dominican Republic – D-backs (est. $1,000,000)48. Cristian Perez, OF, Dominican Republic – Tigers49. Marwys Jorge, RHP, Dominican Republic – Royals ($450,000)50. Felix Morrobel, SS, Dominican Republic – Angels ($900,000)
Breakdown
Thirty-one of the players on the 2022 Top 50 International Prospects list are from the Dominican Republic. There are 12 prospects from Venezuela, three from Cuba, two from the Bahamas and one each from Mexico and Korea. Position-wise, there are 20 infielders, 18 outfielders, five catchers, six pitchers and one two-way player.
These are the international bonus pools for the 2022-23 signing period:
Clubs that received a Competitive Balance Pick in Round B of the Draft (Athletics, Brewers, Mariners, Marlins, Rays, Reds, Tigers and Twins) received a pool of $6,366,900 while clubs with a Competitive Balance Pick in Round A (D-backs, Guardians, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Rockies and Royals) received $5,825,500.
The base signing pool for the Astros, Blue Jays, Braves, Cardinals, Cubs, Giants, Mets, Nationals, White Sox and Yankees is $5,284,000. The Angels, Phillies and Red Sox each forfeited $500,000 from their pools for signing players who had rejected qualifying offers — Noah Syndergaard, Nick Castellanos and Trevor Story, respectively — last offseason, so each has a pool of $4,644,000 . The Dodgers and Rangers each forfeited $1,000,000 from their pools for signing players who had rejected qualifying offers to lower their pool to $4,144,000.
The Dodgers surpassed the luxury tax threshold the previous season and had to forfeit $1,000,000 for Freddie Freeman. The Rangers forfeit $500,000 each for Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.
*The forfeited monies are redistributed to the other clubs.
*Teams will be allowed to trade international bonus slots during this signing period starting Jan. 15.
Guidelines:
An international player is eligible to sign with a Major League team between Jan. 15 and Dec. 15. He must turn 16 before he signs and be 17 before Sept. 1 the following year — in practical terms, that means players born between Sept. 1, 2005, and Aug. 31, 2006, will be eligible to sign in the upcoming signing period. Players have to be registered with Major League Baseball in advance in order to be eligible to sign.