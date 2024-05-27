‘It’s just fun baseball’: Lively, Giménez fuel Guards’ 9th straight win

Minutes later, it was the Guardians who revved the engines of their own “Fast Car,” so to speak, untying the game with a three-run sixth keyed by a series of walks, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Tyler Freeman, an RBI single from Andrés Giménez (who leads the Majors with a .478 average and is sixth with a 1.226 OPS with runners in scoring position) and another run-scoring free pass to José Ramírez.