‘It’s our time to pick him up’: Guards rally to erase Clase’s rare hiccup

On a night that will forever be remembered in Cleveland for the two big swings by Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry, Clase suddenly showing signs of being human does raise some concern. He gave up the deciding three-run homer in the ninth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tigers, and though he bounced back for the rest of that series, Clase experienced another rare moment of imperfection on Thursday when the Guardians desperately needed him at his best. He has now allowed more earned runs (six) and home runs (three) in his six innings this postseason than he did in the entire 2024 regular season.