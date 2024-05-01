J-Ram aims to keep up success vs. Verlander

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with FanDuel!More info

This browser does not support the video element.

José Ramírez has hit Justin Verlander well (.333 average, 1.081 OPS in 41 PAs).

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

After belting his first homer of the year in the series opener, Alex Bregman will look to stay hot

Watch with Free TrialWatch with Free Trial