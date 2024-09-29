J-Ram at history’s doorstep with 39th HR, 39th double

When a player is clear that he’s chasing something, there can be concern that he could develop bad habits. If he’s swinging for the fences, maybe he’ll get away from the mechanics that have gotten him to this point. It’s happened to players before and it surely will happen again. But the Guardians have been confident that it wouldn’t happen to Ramírez. They’ve seen this determination in the past. When he sets his mind to something, he finds ways to do it without sacrificing anything that’s made him such an elite player.

“When guys chase numbers, they struggle,” Vogt said. “When you are yourself and you go out and play every night to be you, your numbers will come. This whole season for Josey has been an example of that.”