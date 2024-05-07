J-Ram breaks a Cleveland record held by the legendary Larry Doby

CLEVELAND — If the Guardians are hoping that José Ramírez can bust out of his slump, there’s no better opponent to have in town than the Tigers.

Ramírez’s dominance against Detroit continued on Monday, as he hit a deciding solo shot in the sixth inning to lift Cleveland to a 2-1 victory at Progressive Field. Ramírez now has the most go-ahead homers in franchise history (87), breaking a tie with Larry Doby.