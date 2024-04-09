J-Ram eclipses franchise legend with HR as Guards win 5th straight

CLEVELAND — To think José Ramírez’s day began by figuring out how to put protective glasses over his camera lens to get pictures of the moon passing by the sun. It ended with him eclipsing Al Rosen in the club’s record books.

The Guardians needed some breathing room, and their All-Star third baseman was there to deliver the big blow. Ramírez smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning against former Clevelander Bryan Shaw to help lift the Guardians to a 4-0 home-opening win over the White Sox at Progressive Field. Not only have the Guardians now won five contests in a row, the team has taken eight of its first 10 games for the first time since 2011.