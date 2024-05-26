J-Ram first to 50 RBIs after homer in Guardians’ 8th straight win

Ramírez’s third blast over two games in Anaheim was the result of sizing up starting pitcher José Soriano. With two outs and one aboard, he worked the count full after falling behind 0-2 on a sinker outside and fouling off a splitter. Then came two pitches low. On one of those, home-plate umpire Carlos Torres ruled that Ramírez held his swing and was blocked by catcher Logan O’Hoppe. But the ricochet went far enough toward the mound that Brayan Rocchio scored from third to temporarily increase the Cleveland lead to 2-0.