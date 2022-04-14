J-Ram, Guardians agree to new 7-year contract

Since coming up in 2013 and being looked at as simply a utility man early in his career, Ramirez has emerged into one of the best players in the Majors. In the past five years, he’s finished in the top six of the AL MVP vote four times (three of which were in the top three). In that span, he’s brought home three Silver Sluggers and been named to three All-Star Games — all while being the heartbeat of Cleveland’s lineup year in and year out.