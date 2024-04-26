J-Ram hits a slam after not 1, not 2, but 10(!) pitches

Finally, Ramírez had been rewarded for some quality contact against the Red Sox. This was the seventh meeting between the two clubs this year. In the first six, he put 12 hard-hit balls (at least 95 mph) in play but was just 5-for-23 (.217) overall with one homer. After a first-inning single on Thursday, Ramírez got ahead in his second plate appearance, 3-0. He took a cutter and swung through another to get to 3-2. Then, he fouled off four cutters in a row. The fifth cutter, though? That jumped off Ramírez’s bat at 107.8 mph for his sixth career grand slam.