J-Ram holding strong in latest MVP poll

Ohtani hit .260 with six homers and an .834 OPS through his first 24 games. After his historic 50-50 season, that felt underwhelming. Since then? How about .316 with 16 homers and a 1.196 OPS? His 22 homers are tops in the NL and his 1.045 OPS entering Monday ranked second. And now that he seems to be well on his way back to the mound? He could be headed to another unanimous MVP Award.