J-Ram homers twice, but Reyes’ slump weighs on offense

Reyes struck out for the second time of the night in the third inning, extending his strikeout streak to eight consecutive plate appearances, dating back to Monday’s series opener. This is the longest streak for a Cleveland player since Mike Napoli had eight straight punchouts in 2016, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Reyes now leads the Majors with 30 K’s and has been fanned in each of his 16 games this year — the second longest streak to start a season in Cleveland history (and it’s still active), trailing just Rip Hagerman’s 19-game stretch all the way back in 1914.