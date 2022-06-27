J-Ram leading but in tight race at 3rd in latest All-Star Ballot update
6:22 PM UTC
With only four days to go before the end of Phase 1 of voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, it’s a good time to check in on the races and see where each position stands.
The first round of voting will determine two of the All-Star starters — the top vote-getter in each league — and decide which players will advance to the final round of the fan voting for the All-Star Game, which will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
Fans can fill out a 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot as many as five times per 24-hour period until Phase 1 of voting closes at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can vote exclusively at MLB.com, on all 30 MLB club sites and on the MLB app.
The leading vote-getter in the American League and National League after Phase 1 will earn a spot in their All-Star team’s starting lineup. Aside from those two players, the top two vote-getters at every position and the top six outfielders will advance to the final round of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.
Right now, the leading vote-getters are Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the AL (2,433,088 votes) and Dodgers star Mookie Betts in the NL (2,270,566 votes). With Betts out injured, Ronald Acu?a Jr. is fewer than 73,000 votes behind him to become the NL leader.
The Guardians’ Jos? Ram?rez is looking to reclaim his AL starting spot at third after overtaking the Red Sox’s Rafael Devers in the latest update. After being down 16,000-plus votes in the first Phase 1 Ballot update, J-Ram has a lead of close to 34,000 votes over Devers.
The reigning champion Braves and Blue Jays have a Major League-high-tying six players in position to advance to the Phase 2.
Here’s a look at the current All-Star returns, position by position, for the AL and NL.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
FIRST BASE
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 1,624,228 votes
2. Ty France, Mariners: 880,530
3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: 773,218
4. Luis Arraez, Twins: 463,219
5. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 335,188
o Full results
Last year’s All-Star Game MVP, Vlad Jr. is eyeing his second straight start at first base for the AL. France, who went on the 10-day injured list Saturday, is trying to hold onto his edge over Rizzo as the second-leading vote-getter among AL first basemen. The Mariners slugger would be a first-time All-Star.
SECOND BASE
1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 1,156,474
2. Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays: 943,125
3. Andr?s Gim?nez, Guardians: 819,163
4. Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 687,166
5. Trevor Story, Red Sox: 479,795
o Full results
One of the best second basemen of his generation, Altuve has made seven All-Star teams and was the starter for the AL every year from 2015-18. The race for the second spot could come down to the wire between Espinal and Gim?nez, each of whom is searching for his first All-Star nod.
THIRD BASE
1. Jos? Ram?rez, Guardians: 1,219,704
2. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 1,185,906
3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 696,556
4. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: 486,832
5. Alex Bregman, Astros: 401,184
o Full results
This remains an extremely close race between two of the top hitters in the AL after Ram?rez and Devers flip-flopped spots. Devers started at third base for the AL last year after earning the first All-Star selection of his career. Ram?rez, a three-time All-Star, started in 2017 and ’18.
SHORTSTOP
1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 1,084,794
2. Tim Anderson, White Sox: 844,921
3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 822,019
4. Jeremy Pe?a, Astros: 427,792
5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: 342,839
o Full results
Bichette widened his lead in the latest update, but the race for second place is wide open, with Anderson and Bogaerts separated by just 1%. Bichette, Anderson and Bogaerts all made the 2021 All-Star team, with Bogaerts earning the start.
OUTFIELD
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 2,433,088
2. Mike Trout, Angels: 2,134,471
3. George Springer, Blue Jays: 1,048,403
4. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 814,706
5. Taylor Ward, Angels: 769,939
6. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays: 672,811
7. Teoscar Hern?ndez, Blue Jays: 662,092
8. Byron Buxton, Twins: 629,216
9. Michael Brantley, Astros: 495,586
10. Kyle Tucker, Astros: 421,886
o Full results
Still the leading vote-getter across MLB, Judge would bypass Phase 2 and earn one of the starting outfield spots for the AL if that advantage holds. Meanwhile, the next four leading vote-getters — currently Trout, Springer, Stanton and Ward — would move on to Phase 2. Judge has started the All-Star Game three times previously, including last year. We’ll see if Buxton, Gurriel or Hern?ndez can make a late push for the top five.
CATCHER
1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 1,857,670
2. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 695,932
3. Salvador Perez, Royals: 395,838
4. Mart?n Maldonado, Astros: 376,093
5. Christian V?zquez, Red Sox: 307,015
o Full results
Kirk’s lead over Trevino remains the biggest at any position in the Majors, with fans clearly taking notice of the 23-year-old’s breakout season. Toronto has had multiple catchers make the AL All-Star team in its history, including Ernie Whitt, John Buck and Russell Martin, but the Blue Jays have never had a backstop start the Midsummer Classic.
DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 1,374,876
2. Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 965,932
3. Danny Jansen, Blue Jays: 510,820
4. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 458,797
5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 369,308
o Full results
Alvarez has an AL Rookie of the Year Award on his r?sum?, but he’s still looking for his first All-Star selection. He should get it this year. Alvarez has become one of the most feared sluggers in baseball, and he has opened up a big lead over Ohtani, which is no small feat.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
FIRST BASE
1. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals: 1,562,027
2. Pete Alonso, Mets: 958,777
3. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 760,524
4. Matt Olson, Braves: 663,711
5. Eric Hosmer, Padres: 220,513
o Full results
Goldschmidt and Alonso remain the top two leading vote-getters among NL first basemen with the end of Phase 1 looming. A six-time All-Star and three-time starter, Goldschmidt is having one of the best seasons of his accomplished career in 2022. Alonso earned the only All-Star selection of his career during his epic rookie season in 2019, but Freeman drew the start at first.
SECOND BASE
1. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins: 1,066,927
2. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 984,846
3. Jeff McNeil, Mets: 945,335
4. Gavin Lux, Dodgers: 427,842
5. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals: 344,184
o Full results
The top three at second in the NL have run away from the pack, but the order is still wide open. Chisholm still sits atop the leaderboard as he seeks the first All-Star appearance of his career. Albies, who would miss the game given the fractured left foot he suffered on June 13, sits in second place, but McNeil is gaining ground, trailing by fewer than 40,000 votes.
THIRD BASE
1. Manny Machado, Padres: 1,563,188
2. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 977,485
3. Austin Riley, Braves: 911,633
4. Justin Turner, Dodgers: 408,805
5. Eduardo Escobar, Mets: 373,614
o Full results
Machado remains the favorite here, garnering the fourth-highest vote total at any position in the NL. Arenado and Riley sit behind him, with just 1% of the vote separating them. Riley, who won the 2021 Silver Slugger Award at third, is seeking his first career All-Star appearance.
SHORTSTOP
1. Trea Turner, Dodgers: 1,369,759
2. Dansby Swanson, Braves: 1,069,312
3. Francisco Lindor, Mets: 808,729
4. Tommy Edman, Cardinals: 449,456
5. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: 243,549
o Full results
Turner, one of the speediest players in baseball, continues to run up the vote. Swanson, who is having a terrific month of June, continues to hold the edge over Lindor for the second slot.
OUTFIELD
1. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 2,270,566
2. Ronald Acu?a Jr., Braves: 2,197,684
3. Joc Pederson, Giants: 1,090,260
4. Starling Marte, Mets: 765,362
5. Juan Soto, Nationals: 679,511
6. Adam Duvall, Braves: 580,110
7. Mark Canha, Mets: 526,319
8. Marcell Ozuna, Braves: 505,975
9. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: 490,939
10. Brandon Nimmo, Mets: 423,751
o Full results
Betts, the leading vote getter in the NL, would bypass the runoff and start in the Midsummer Classic automatically, but Acu?a is close enough to make things interesting. Behind them, Pederson is sitting pretty in the third slot, as he looks to start the All-Star Game for the first time since his sophomore season in 2015. Marte and Soto round out the top five, with Duvall and Canha within striking distance.
CATCHER
1. Willson Contreras, Cubs: 1,372,780
2. Travis d’Arnaud, Braves: 880,963
3. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 699,907
4. Will Smith, Dodgers: 526,826
5. Tyler Stephenson, Reds: 515,338
o Full results
Despite his name circulating in trade rumors, Contreras continues to mash and has a 9% lead over the next closest catcher. d’Arnaud and Molina were separated by only 17,000-plus votes in the previous update, but the gap has grown to 4% between the two.
DESIGNATED HITTER
1. Bryce Harper, Phillies: 1,740,935
2. William Contreras, Braves: 976,038
3. Albert Pujols, Cardinals: 535,661
4. Max Muncy, Dodgers: 309,101
5. J.D. Davis, Mets: 227,208
o Full results
Harper continues to run away with the vote at DH, as the 2021 NL MVP is seeking his seventh All-Star appearance. It would be his first at DH, though, as elbow issues have kept him out of the outfield for most of this season, and now a fractured thumb could keep him off the field entirely for an extended period of time. Contreras is seeking to join his brother, Willson, in L.A., which would make them the first pair of brothers to make the same All-Star team since Sandy Alomar Jr. and Roberto Alomar both made the AL team in 1991.