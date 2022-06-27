J-Ram leading but in tight race at 3rd in latest All-Star Ballot update

Harper continues to run away with the vote at DH, as the 2021 NL MVP is seeking his seventh All-Star appearance. It would be his first at DH, though, as elbow issues have kept him out of the outfield for most of this season, and now a fractured thumb could keep him off the field entirely for an extended period of time. Contreras is seeking to join his brother, Willson, in L.A., which would make them the first pair of brothers to make the same All-Star team since Sandy Alomar Jr. and Roberto Alomar both made the AL team in 1991.