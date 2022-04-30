J-Ram leads way to Cleveland’s 1st win in a week

2. Stephan has earned high-leverage role

From Rule 5 Draft pick heading into the 2021 season to this year’s most dominant relief arm, Trevor Stephan has made the ultimate progression in a short period of time. He started as a hurler whom the Guardians wanted to take a chance on and were hoping to work into games early last season to determine what he could do. The organization obviously saw the potential in him to take him in the Rule 5 Draft, guaranteeing his place on the active roster for the duration of the season. But it would’ve been hard to imagine what he was going to blossom into in just one year.