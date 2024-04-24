J-Ram leaves both managers ‘in awe’ in Guards’ MLB-leading 17th win

Apparently, the first step toward that turnaround was only eight innings away. Ramírez gave his team some much-needed breathing room by hitting a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning on Tuesday to help lift the Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox on a rainy night at Progressive Field.

“I mean, he absolutely annihilated that ball the other way,” Vogt said.

Before we get further into Ramírez, we can’t ignore the fact that the Guardians have continued their hot start to the year. For just the third time in franchise history, the Guardians have won 17 of their first 23 games of a season, joining the 1999 and 1966 clubs.