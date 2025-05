This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

Learn More

Learn more

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

More info

This browser does not support the video element.

José Ramírez has 24 home runs, 80 RBIs and a .786 OPS in his career against the Twins

This browser does not support the video element.