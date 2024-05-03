J-Ram looks to keep mashing
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This season, José Soriano has allowed just 1 run over 14 innings (0.64 ERA) on the road
This browser does not support the video element.