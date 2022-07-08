J-Ram needs late push in All-Star voting

On the NL side, the races for the starting spots in the left side of the infield are still up for grabs, with Cardinals Gold Glover Nolan Arenado and Padres third baseman Manny Machado locked at 50%, and Trea Turner, who hopes to start in L.A. at short, gaining some daylight in the standings after increasing his lead over the Braves’ Dansby Swanson by 1%.