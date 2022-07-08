J-Ram needs late push in All-Star voting
41 minutes ago
Today is the last day to vote in the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot Finals to decide who will start the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. You have until 2 p.m. ET to make your picks, so vote now.
The leading vote-getter in each league from Phase 1 of the voting — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League and Braves outfielder Ronald Acu?a Jr. in the National League — has already received a spot in his team’s starting lineup at the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
In the AL, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and Blue Jays outfielder George Springer are duking it out for the second spot, with both tied at 21%. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani has upped his lead over the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez by 1% in the latest update.
On the NL side, the races for the starting spots in the left side of the infield are still up for grabs, with Cardinals Gold Glover Nolan Arenado and Padres third baseman Manny Machado locked at 50%, and Trea Turner, who hopes to start in L.A. at short, gaining some daylight in the standings after increasing his lead over the Braves’ Dansby Swanson by 1%.
The winners of All-Star Ballot Finals will be revealed on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show tonight on ESPN at 7 ET.
The pitchers and reserves for both squads — totaling 23 players for each side — will be determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The complete All-Star rosters will be announced during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Selection Show on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
With time running out, here is an update on where the races stand for the remaining starting spots at each position.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher
Alejandro Kirk, TOR: 74%
Jose Trevino, NYY: 26%
Kirk is one of six Blue Jays to make it to Phase 2, and along with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he currently looks well positioned to earn a starting nod.
First base
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR: 66%
Ty France, SEA: 34%
Even though Vlad hasn’t been quite as phenomenal this year compared to his 2021, he is looking good to make his second consecutive All-Star Game start.
Second base
Jose Altuve, HOU: 56%
Santiago Espinal, TOR: 44%
Altuve, looking to make his eighth All-Star Game appearance, continues to lead over Espinal, who is seeking his first trip to the Midsummer Classic.
Third base
Rafael Devers, BOS: 59%
Jos? Ram?rez, CLE: 41%
Both players rank among the top five in the AL in extra-base hits, total bases and OPS. Devers is vying for his second All-Star selection, while Ram?rez is going after his fourth.
Shortstop
Tim Anderson, CWS: 54%
Bo Bichette, TOR: 46%
Exciting players who are essential to their team’s success at the top of the lineup, both Anderson and Bichette reached their first All-Star Game last season.
Trout is having another sensational season and appears well on his way to his 10th All-Star selection. Will Stanton join his teammate, Judge, as a starter in Los Angeles? He’ll need to hold off Springer, who has picked up steam.
Designated hitter
Shohei Ohtani, LAA: 52%
Yordan Alvarez, HOU: 48%
It only makes sense that the battle between Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, and Alvarez, arguably the game’s best hitter right now, is a close race, but the Angels’ two-way star has increased his lead in the final days.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher
Willson Contreras, CHC: 63%
Travis d’Arnaud, ATL: 37%
Contreras and d’Arnaud both rank among the offensive leaders at catcher in a number of key categories, but the Cubs’ backstop has a sizable lead.
First base
Paul Goldschmidt, STL: 67%
Pete Alonso, NYM: 33%
Alonso has 22 homers and an MLB-leading 69 RBIs for the first-place Mets, but Goldschmidt’s NL-leading .342 batting average and 1.046 OPS have him ahead by a comfortable margin so far.
Second base
Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA: 58%
Ozzie Albies, ATL: 42%
Chisholm (right lower back strain) and Albies (fractured left foot) are both on the injured list, but Chisholm has a chance to be back by the Midsummer Classic. He’d be the fifth Marlins player to start the All-Star Game, joining Hanley Ramirez (three times), Stanton (twice), Marcell Ozuna (twice) and Gary Sheffield (once).
Third base
Manny Machado, SD: 50%
Nolan Arenado, STL: 50%
It’s a dead heat at the hot corner between a pair of perennial All-Stars. Machado is eyeing his third career start but first in the NL, while Arenado is looking to extend his starting streak to five.
Shortstop
Trea Turner, LAD: 51%
Dansby Swanson, ATL: 49%
The matchup at short is a close one as well, with Swanson and Turner each seeking his first All-Star start. After trailing in the first update, Turner has a 2% lead as he vies to win the start in front of the hometown fans.
After Ronald Acu?a Jr. narrowly edged him out as the NL’s top vote-getter in Phase 1, thus earning an automatic spot in the NL’s starting lineup, Betts is on track to grab one of the two remaining starting outfield spots. Pederson, who started for the NL back in 2015, currently holds the lead for the other spot.
Designated hitter
Bryce Harper, PHI: 57%
William Contreras, ATL: 43%
Harper is out indefinitely with a fractured left thumb, but the injury hasn’t prevented him from keeping his lead over Contreras.