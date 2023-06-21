J-Ram strengthens his All-Star case with bat and glove vs. A’s

CLEVELAND — No matter how slow of a start the Guardians’ offense got off to at the start of the season, Jos? Ram?rez consistently proves why he has been and could easily be an All-Star third baseman yet again.

There have been a handful of times this year that Guardians manager Terry Francona has mentioned the pressure Ram?rez puts on himself to do more than he needs to, especially when the offense is scuffling. Starter Aaron Civale mentioned Tuesday night how hard Ram?rez can be on himself. It’s the baggage that can come along with being the most important piece of a roster.