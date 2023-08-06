J-Ram, TA get heated as benches clear in Cleveland

While that was happening, White Sox outfielder Eloy Jim?nez limped away from the fracas on one foot and stood near second base. As the dogpile moved towards the White Sox first-base dugout, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase had to be held back by teammates Syndergaard and David Fry, which added another tentacle onto the growing number of disagreements. As that argument moved towards the third-base side of the field, Vaughn lifted Anderson up and carried him off the field.