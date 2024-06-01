J-Ram’s aggressive baserunning, Lively’s strong start fuel Guardians

What looks like a decent pitching line was so close to being stellar. The two runs that Lively was charged with came after a misplay by right fielder Johnathan Rodriguez in the fourth inning. Cleveland already had secured two outs and with a runner on first, Lively forced Luis García Jr. to serve a routine fly ball into right field. But as Rodriguez realized he took an extra couple steps toward the infield, he attempted to slam on the brakes and backpedal under the ball. In that process, his feet slipped out from under him and he fell, allowing the ball to find grass and extend the inning.