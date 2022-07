Ram?rez will become the sixth player to represent Cleveland at the Home Run Derby. Albert Belle was part of the fun from 1993-95, Manny Ramirez joined Belle in ’95, Jim Thome was there in ’97 and ’98, Grady Sizemore broke the 10-year spell without a Cleveland player in 2008 and Santana participated in ’19. No Cleveland player has ever won the competition, though Belle and Thome both lost in the finals in ’95 and ’98, respectively.