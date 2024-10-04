J-Ram’s incredible drive lifted Guardians to playoffs

Ramírez is the first one to line up for extra ground balls before a game. He’ll take the early bus on the road to show up for extra batting practice. On Thursday, he was asking the Guardians’ clubhouse manager to confirm to his teammates that he was the first one to show up for the workout day leading up to the AL Division Series in his typical jovial manner. But it all plays into the example he’s made on the rest of his young team.