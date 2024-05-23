‘J-Rod to the rescue’: OF saves bird, then lifts team to sweep

“It feels really good,” Rodriguez said through team interpreter Agustin Rivero. “My focus was to try to hit the ball hard … just to try to help the team.”

Two days ago, Rodriguez was just about to board a plane to Omaha with his Triple-A squad when he was pulled aside and informed that he was going to travel to Cleveland instead of Nebraska. He quickly picked up the phone and called his wife and parents, then made his trek up to Northeast Ohio.

Rodriguez had earned this promotion after implementing the changes the Major League coaching staff asked of him coming out of Spring Training during the early weeks of the Minor League season, like running hard after each ball in the outfield and settling in at the plate with more professional at-bats. His bat quieted in the last few days before his callup to the Majors, but apparently he was just saving the next big hit for the Guardians.

“I’m happy to be here,” Rodriguez said when asked what fans should know about him. “Sometimes I can be a little timid, but that doesn’t take away the part that I just want to win and help the team and play the game the right way.”