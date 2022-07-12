Jones makes franchise history as hot start continues

Jones began the process of making the transition from third base to outfield, and he recorded just a .238 average and a .787 OPS in those 99 games with Columbus. It was difficult to know how he’d look this season after back discomfort delayed his return even further. But something was different in his swing this season, as he reminded everyone of the skill set he can bring to the table, hitting .311 with a .917 OPS in 23 games with the Clippers.