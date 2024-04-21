Josh Naylor fires teammates up with intense HR celebration

There’s no reason to tweak anything about Naylor’s approach right now. He’s leading the team in homers (six), on-base percentage (.400), slugging percentage (.630) and therefore OPS (1.030). He’s second behind José Ramírez in RBIs (17). Naylor isn’t afraid to show his frustration when he walks, but he draws them when he has to and is second to his brother, Bo, on the club with eight free passes. His 26 go-ahead RBIs and 15 game-winning RBIs since the the start of last season are tied for third most in the American League.