Karinchak struggles facing high-pressure pitch timer

SEATTLE — Guardians reliever James Karinchak didn’t look comfortable on the mound at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night.

The Guardians had been hanging on. Shane Bieber navigated six innings of traffic but never allowed a run, while his offense couldn’t muster any steam against Seattle starter Luis Castillo. So, like many times last season, Cleveland needed its bullpen to be perfect to keep the club in it.

This time, that resulted in a 3-0 loss to the Mariners due to an inning that deteriorated quickly.

Karinchak picked up two quick strikes against J.P. Crawford leading off the eighth, but before he could release his next offering, the pitch timer expired, resulting in an automatic strike — a rule change with which many had speculated that Karinchak might struggle.