Keep an eye on these ’22 AFL sleepers

Blue Jays: Hagen Danner, RHPWe dropped Danner out of the Blue Jays’ Top 30 list after he missed much of the season with a lat injury, but the Fall League is a perfect time for him to make up for the lost innings. Danner could be one of the best stories at this year’s AFL. He was selected in the second round as a catcher in 2017, played three seasons behind the dish and transitioned to the mound in 2021, when he sat in the mid-90s, touched 100 and showed an above-average slider. Already on the 40-man, Danner could use his time in Arizona to vault himself into Toronto’s bullpen consideration for 2023.