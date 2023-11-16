Keep an eye on these prospects added to 40-man rosters

Kai-Wei Teng, RHP, Giants: Teng began his career with the Twins, but the Taiwanese right-hander was sent to the Giants in 2019 in the Sam Dyson deal. He split the year between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento, striking out 11.7 per nine over 126 1/3 IP. His low-90s sinking fastball tops out at 96 mph with a little cutting action, and he leans on a mid-80s slider that generated a 46 percent miss rate this past season. He can also mix in a curve and a changeup, and if the 6-foot-4 right-hander can find the strike zone more consistently, he could be a workhorse-like starter.