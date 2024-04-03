Kid glove: Freeman earning props on the grass

In the middle of a random Spring Training tuneup this year, Triston McKenzie avoided potential trouble when Tyler Freeman made a sliding catch as if he’d manned that position his entire life.

As soon as Freeman’s name was mentioned to McKenzie after his outing, he smiled and interrupted the question to say, “I call him Ken Griffey now.”

Now, McKenzie said this with a bit of a chuckle because of what a comparison this is, but there was some truth behind the statement. It was his way of expressing just how seamlessly Freeman, a shortstop, moved into the outfield and won the everyday center-field job.