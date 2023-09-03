Kwan delivers in the clutch in 11-inning walk-off win

Bottom of 9th inningWith the Guardians down 6-5, Will Brennan and Oscar Gonzalez recorded hits off Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, which set up Kwan with runners at first and second with two outs. Then, as if to add another layer to an already convoluted situation, Kwan was called for a pitch-timer strike by home plate umpire CB Bucknor while Jos? Tena was coming into the game as a pinch-runner for Gonzalez after Myles Straw came to pinch-run for Brennan.