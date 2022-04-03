Kwan finds success after prioritizing mental side of game

Mixing that with a complete overhaul of his swing mechanics, Kwan’s success rate skyrocketed. During his difficult freshman year, he posted a .215 average and a .569 OPS in 35 games. As a sophomore, he hit .331 with an .840 OPS before logging a .356 average and a .920 OPS in his junior season. After that year, he was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft by Cleveland. And while he’s flown a little more under the radar than some of the team’s other prospects, he’s continued to flourish since he reached pro ball, hitting a combined .328 with a .934 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A in ’21.