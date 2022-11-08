Kwan, Francona finalists for AL ROY, MOY awards

Just like the Guardians as a whole, the expectations for each of the young players coming up to the big leagues were low — at least to start the season. Kwan, Konnor Pilkington and Bryan Lavastida were the three prospects who forced their way onto the Opening Day roster. Kwan had built a solid reputation for himself throughout the Minors and had an impressive Spring Training, but there was no way to predict that he’d have the level of success he had in 2022.