Kwan keeps incredible whiff-less streak alive

Kwan started Tuesday’s game vs. Cincinnati with a walk, narrowly avoiding a whiff after getting caught in between on a called strike during his first plate appearance. Up with the bases loaded for his second plate appearance, the diminutive outfielder drove in a run with a sacrifice fly on a great fielding play made by Reds left fielder Tommy Pham, maintaining a theme of productivity that has been in place for the beginning of his career. In the top of the fifth inning, Kwan served a single to left field, tallying yet another hit. In the top of the seventh, he grounded out before drawing his second walk of the game in the top of the ninth.