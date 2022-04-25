Kwan lands on list of MLB’s hottest rookies

7. Joe Ryan, RHP, Twins (MLB No. 96 prospect)

We got a taste of what Ryan could do last summer in five very effective starts, and he’s doing it again early in 2022. He’s not as flashy as Brash or Greene, but he throws strikes and still gets swings and misses even at 91 miles per hour. Ryan has a nifty 2.70 ERA in 10 innings over two starts and was simply brilliant against the Red Sox on Friday. If you wanted to make a case he should be ahead of both of the other starters on this list, you very well might have a case, but we’re giving them points for handling extremely tough opponents and environments, and doing it in their first and second big league starts.