Kwan slugs way to AL Rookie of the Month
48 minutes ago
Michael Harris II and Steven Kwan have been anchors for their teams’ offenses from the moment they started their Major League careers. The month of September was no different, as Harris and Kwan have been named Rookies of the Month.
Kwan, who also won AL Rookie of the Month for April, batted .325 in September with three home runs, 14 RBIs, two doubles, two triples and more walks (13) than strikeouts (12). His best game of the month came on Sept. 25, when he launched a grand slam in the Guardians’ 10-4 win that gave them the American League Central crown. Kwan was named AL Player of the Week for his efforts.
Kwan, who entered September with three home runs on the year, also left the yard in the Guardians’ win over the Twins on Sept. 11 and their win over the White Sox on Sept. 21. On the year, he is batting .301 with six home runs, 51 RBIs and 19 stolen bases to go along with an OPS of .778. He’s also been worth 10 outs above average, which is tops in baseball among left fielders.
Harris, the reigning NL Rookie of the Month, closed out a stellar debut season with a strong September, as the 21-year-old batted .324 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, five doubles and four steals, helping the Braves go 20-8 to storm back and take the lead in the NL East.
On Sept. 9, Harris had his first signature moment of the month when he hit a hustle double and smacked a go-ahead home run in Atlanta’s 6-4 win over the Mariners, which gave them sole possession of the NL East for the first time in 2022. Two days later, Harris had his best game of the month, tallying two home runs (his first career multi-homer game) and four RBIs in the Braves’ 8-7 loss to the Mariners.
In total, Harris had 10 multi-hit games in September, two of which were three-hit performances. On the year, Harris is batting .298 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs, which makes it no surprise that he led our recent Rookie of the Year poll.