Kwan slugs way to AL Rookie of the Month

Kwan, who entered September with three home runs on the year, also left the yard in the Guardians’ win over the Twins on Sept. 11 and their win over the White Sox on Sept. 21. On the year, he is batting .301 with six home runs, 51 RBIs and 19 stolen bases to go along with an OPS of .778. He’s also been worth 10 outs above average, which is tops in baseball among left fielders.