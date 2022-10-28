Kwan, Straw win Fielding Bible Awards
The 2022 Fielding Bible Awards, given to the best defensive players at each position, were announced by Sports Info Solutions on Thursday afternoon. The winners were voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test and any other factor they wish to use.
First base — Christian Walker, D-backs
Walker put on a show defensively this season, leading all first basemen with 17 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 14 Outs Above Average (OAA). No other first baseman had more than five DRS or four OAA.
Second base — Brendan Rodgers, Rockies
Rodgers’ 22 DRS led all second basemen this season, edging out Cleveland’s Andr?s Gim?nez (16) and Texas’ Marcus Semien (13). Rodgers also racked up 3 defensive Wins Above Replacement (dWAR), per Baseball-Reference, tied for the most by any player at any position.
Shortstop — Jorge Mateo, Orioles
Shortstop was one of the most competitive positions this season when it came to the DRS leaderboard, with seven players racking up double-digit marks. Mateo’s 14 DRS finished just one behind Miguel Rojas and Jeremy Pe?a for the MLB lead. Mateo, though, also finished second behind Amed Rosario with a 7.5 Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) and led all big league shortstops by converting 72% of his double-play opportunities.
Third base — Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Arenado has long been considered the best defensive third baseman in the game, though he had some stiff competition this season. Still, the nine-time Gold Glove Award winner got the nod here after finishing second among third basemen in both DRS (19) and OAA (15).
Left field — Steven Kwan, Guardians
Kwan’s breakout season in Cleveland included an impressive performance in the outfield, where he led all left fielders in both DRS (21) and OAA (12). His 21 DRS were the most by any player at a specific outfield position.
Center field — Myles Straw, Guardians
Straw got it done with both his glove and his arm this season. He led all center fielders in both outfield assists (12) and UZR (13.2). He also ranked second in DRS (17) and third in OAA (13).
Right field — Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Betts, who had just four DRS in right field last season, saw that number jump to 15 in 2022. Only Aristides Aquino (16 DRS) had more, though he also appeared in just 80 games for the Reds.
Catcher — Jose Trevino, Yankees
Trevino excelled behind the plate, leading all catchers with 21 DRS. His biggest contributions came in pitch framing, where FanGraphs scored his pitch framing more than twice as high as any other catcher this season.
Pitcher — Ranger Su?rez, Phillies
Su?rez racked up nine DRS this season, three more than any other pitcher in the Majors. Opposing baserunners also didn’t log a single stolen base with Su?rez on the mound.
Multi-position — Tommy Edman, Cardinals
Edman split time almost evenly between shortstop and second base this season — and he ranked in the top 10 in OAA at each. His 11 OAA at shortstop ranked fourth, while his seven OAA at second base were the seventh most in the Majors. With Edman also spending some time at third base, his 19 OAA in the infield ranked third among all infielders.