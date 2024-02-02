Kwan talks finding niche at the plate, Guards’ new skipper

The Guardians took a step back last season, finishing 76-86 after winning the American League Central in 2022. On top of that, Cleveland is in the midst of the longest World Series title drought in the Majors — 75 years. And longtime manager Terry Francona, one of the most beloved skippers in the game’s history, retired after the ’23 campaign.

But Kwan, along with superstar third baseman José Ramírez, former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase and the rest of the club, will have a new manager at the helm who inspires confidence that Cleveland can turn things around in a hurry.

As Stephen Vogt takes the reins, Kwan’s enthusiasm for welcoming the new manager goes deeper than just his resume and personality.

“I’m super excited,” Kwan said. “Obviously, he was an All-Star a couple times with the A’s, and I grew up in the Bay Area … Stephen Vogt is always in the news, he’s always out there. So I definitely knew the name. I was a fan before all of it. … He seems super genuine, super authentic.”