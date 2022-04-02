Kwan wins spot as Guardians set roster
1:19 AM UTC
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Now that we’re under a week away from Opening Day, the Guardians’ Spring Training roster is inching closer to its final target of 28 players. But there still a few key decisions left to make.
We made some educated guesses at the beginning of camp of who would make the Opening Day roster, but some things have already changed in that short period of time.
MLB announced on Thursday that teams will be able to carry 28 players (29 for doubleheaders), up from 26, from Opening Day through May 1. Additionally, there will be no limit on how many pitchers they can carry as part of the expanded 28-man rosters. However, rosters will revert to 26 players with a 13-pitcher maximum on May 2.
Let’s take another look at what the 28-man roster may look like on Thursday in Kansas City.
Catcher (2): Austin Hedges, Bryan Lavastida
What changed? Rather than having Luke Maile on the Opening Day roster, the team will now have to turn to Lavastida, who doesn’t yet have any Major League experience. Cleveland signed Maile at the beginning of camp to handle backup duties behind Hedges, but he strained his left hamstring running the bases on March 23 against the Dodgers, and will have to miss the first week or two of the season. While Guardians manager Terry Francona was hesitant to officially name Lavastida the backup catcher, the team doesn’t really have any other options.
First base (1): Bobby Bradley
What changed? Nothing changed here. Bradley will get the first chance to prove himself as an everyday first baseman. When he needs a day off (or is struggling and the club decides to platoon him), Owen Miller will serve as his backup.
Second base (1): Yu Chang
What changed? Instead of keeping the same middle infield duo as last season in Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, it seems as though Cleveland is looking to add just a little bit of offensive depth to its lineup by moving Rosario to left field, removing Bradley Zimmer or Oscar Mercado from the lineup and making room for Gimenez and Chang to play up the middle.
Third base (1): Jose Ramirez
What changed? Still no surprises here.
Shortstop (1): Andres Gimenez
What changed? This is the same situation as second base. Gimenez is looking more like the Opening Day shortstop than second baseman, as the club has gotten Rosario more reps in left field. Rosario was scheduled to move back to shortstop on Friday, but is expected to be back in left field a few more times before the end of camp.
What changed? The only thing that changed was adding Rosario to this mix.
What could still change? The team is still working through whether Naylor (who’s been rehabbing his way back from fractures and ligament tears in his lower right leg for 8 1/2 months) will be able to break camp with the Guardians or if it would be preferable for him to get a handful of games in at Triple-A before joining the big league team. Steven Kwan could easily find his way on the big league roster by next Thursday to provide more outfield depth after drawing plenty of attention this spring.
Designated hitter (1): Franmil Reyes
What changed? Nothing new to report here.
Utility (2): Owen Miller, Ernie Clement
What changed? Sliding Chang to second base frees up a spot for Clement, who could be a super utility player used all around the infield and in the corner outfield spots. The club is looking to try him in a corner at least once before camp breaks to see if he could handle that transition. Assuming he can — which Francona seems confident he could — that may give him an edge to earn a roster spot instead of someone like Kwan, based solely on versatility.
Those two will certainly have a tight battle in the final days of camp, though.
What changed? If there was anything that was a guarantee coming into Spring Training, it was the starting rotation. Nothing has changed here.
Relievers (9): Emmanuel Clase, Anthony Gose, Nick Sandlin, Trevor Stephan, Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges, Eli Morgan, Logan Allen, Konnor Pilkington
What changed? The biggest thing that changed was losing James Karinchak to an arm injury. Although he’s not expected to miss too much time, he won’t be ready to go by Opening Day on April 7, which means the team will have to dip further into its 40-man pitching depth — a supply that’s already running low. Outside of the first eight relievers named above, the Guardians have just Pilkington and Tobias Myers to choose from. If they wanted to add a non-roster invitee like Justin Garza, that would require a position player (because they’re too short on hurlers) to be designated for assignment, another example of the many decisions left to be made by the start of the season.