Kwan wins spot as Guardians set roster

What changed? The biggest thing that changed was losing James Karinchak to an arm injury. Although he’s not expected to miss too much time, he won’t be ready to go by Opening Day on April 7, which means the team will have to dip further into its 40-man pitching depth — a supply that’s already running low. Outside of the first eight relievers named above, the Guardians have just Pilkington and Tobias Myers to choose from. If they wanted to add a non-roster invitee like Justin Garza, that would require a position player (because they’re too short on hurlers) to be designated for assignment, another example of the many decisions left to be made by the start of the season.