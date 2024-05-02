Kwan’s brilliance highlights Cleveland’s historic extra-inning streak 

The Guardians experienced free baseball twice in Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday, dropping one and winning the other. After an off-day on Monday, the team fell in the 10th inning to the Astros. It was only fitting that Cleveland got back in the win column in another extra-inning battle on Wednesday with a 3-2 victory over Houston. This tied the team’s record for most consecutive extra-inning games played, as the last time came on May 1-5, 1910.