Kwan’s maturity on display amid stellar rookie season

Since then, Kwan has become a pest for opposing pitchers, and he worked his way back up to the leadoff spot — which will now be hard to take from him. Shortstop Amed Rosario, who bats behind Kwan in the two-spot, raved earlier this week about Kwan’s ability to work the count and get pitchers to throw all their pitches, which sets Rosario up for better success, getting an opportunity to see what he’ll face before he even steps in the box.